Dubai: The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) in partnership with RAKBANK, announced plans to launch a Mini-Gold Futures product, offering investors the chance to trade gold in smaller denominations. The contract will be the first-of-its-kind, and is in response to feedback from market participants that emphasised a strong desire from smaller investors to increase their exposure in the precious metals market.

The Mini-Gold product will be made available on the DGCX platform and cleared by the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). Initially, delivery will take the form of electronic transfer at RAKBANK, although as the contract develops it is envisaged that the additional capability of physical redemption will be added. The launch of the Mini-Gold contract is targeted for Q3 subject to the appropriate approvals.