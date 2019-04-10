Dubai: The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) in partnership with RAKBANK, announced plans to launch a Mini-Gold Futures product, offering investors the chance to trade gold in smaller denominations. The contract will be the first-of-its-kind, and is in response to feedback from market participants that emphasised a strong desire from smaller investors to increase their exposure in the precious metals market.
The Mini-Gold product will be made available on the DGCX platform and cleared by the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). Initially, delivery will take the form of electronic transfer at RAKBANK, although as the contract develops it is envisaged that the additional capability of physical redemption will be added. The launch of the Mini-Gold contract is targeted for Q3 subject to the appropriate approvals.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “The DGCX’s decision to expand its precious metals portfolio is a direct result of the partnership we forged with RAKBANK in 2017. We are delighted to have built on this relationship, and excited to announce the launch of MENA’s first exchange listed Mini-Gold product together. There is a strong desire to own gold in the UAE, but at present it is difficult for smaller investors to buy Gold Futures given the large size of the contracts. This significant move will open up access for them and permit accumulation of gold as part of their savings, while ultimately contributing to the development of the region’s bullion market.”