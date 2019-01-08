Liao speculated that investors may be attracted to Founder after it announced a 56.6 million yuan (Dh30.49 million; $8.3 million) share buyback on Jan. 2. Trading volume rose more than 700 per cent the next day. He also noted that brokerage stocks have seen a rebound recently: a December drop of 5.8 per cent in the Bloomberg gauge of Chinese securities firms was followed by an 12 per cent gain this month after policymakers repeatedly stressed their support for the economy and financial sector in particular.