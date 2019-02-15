While equity investors locked in gains Friday after another round of Sino-U. S. talks yielded no agreement on trade, China’s small caps outperformed. The ChiNext ended up 6.8 per cent for the week while a gauge of large caps was relatively flat. Speculators also chased this year’s hot 5G trade, snapping up every telecom in sight — Eastern Communications Co. jumped as much as 10 per cent Friday despite saying it doesn’t currently make next-generation network equipment. It’s up 52 per cent just this week.