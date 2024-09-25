Dubai: Powered by the Botim app, the fintech Astra Tech has taken top spot in LinkedIn’s Top 10 UAE startups of the year, with payment portal Qashio and F&B focused Grubtech in second and third spots.

There was also heavy representation for proptech firms in these rankings, with Prypco, Huspy and Stake in prime spots. The clothing retailer, The Giving Movement, was another to make an entry.

“The startups featured have shown employment growth, high job candidate interest and are attracting the top talent in the UAE,” said Nabila Rahal, MENA News Editor at LinkedIn.

As for Cafu, the fuel-on-demand service provider, it's a third time that it made it to the LinkedIn rankings for the UAE. A food service focused platform, Qlub, also made the cut, and 'showing us that convenience apps continue to be sought after in the region'.

According to Nabila, “This year’s list highlights the startups that are leveraging the UAE’s steady economic expansion and population increase to provide services and platforms that consumers and businesses appreciate.”