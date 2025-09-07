Bleak US jobs data to jolt markets: What investors should watch this week

Even with markets bracing for easing, US equities struggled to hold onto recent highs. Concerns are mounting that the Fed could be behind the curve, facing a weaker jobs market while inflation remains stubborn.

US stocks fell sharply on Friday, while Treasuries surged, with two-year yields hitting their lowest point since 2022. Investors are now pricing in nearly three Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, reflecting fears that the Fed may need to act swiftly to prop up the economy.

Dubai: Concrete signs of a bleak US labor market came to light late last week, which is expected to send shockwaves through global markets in the days to come.

For new investors, the key takeaway is clear: the weakening jobs market could lift equities temporarily, but uncertainty remains high. Watch Fed policy closely and plan for swings in the week ahead.

Francesco Sandrini, head of multi-asset strategies at Amundi, said: “We have already seen signs that jobs may be weakening, paving the way for a done deal in September. The numbers can confirm to some extent an easing stance of the Federal Reserve.”

Asian and European markets had advanced on Friday, riding a global equity rally. But with the US jobs data arriving after their close, these markets are expected to face jolts early this week as investors reassess risk and adjust positions.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.