Sydney: Bitcoin surged more than $1,000 (Dh3,670) this weekend to the highest level since August, as cryptocurrencies extended their rebound from a slump last month amid the New York attorney general’s investigation of a key part of the market.

Bitcoin rose as much as 6.9 per cent to $7,445, before trading at $7,323.86 as of 2.15pm Hong Kong time on Sunday, according to Bitstamp. That compares with $6,290.24 at Friday’s close. All five members of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index are up more than 8 per cent this weekend, based on pricing from Bitstamp and Bitfinex.

The price of Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, has more than doubled since its December 14 trough and is now rising for a sixth-straight day on Bitstamp. The decade-old token surged as intensifying trade tensions hammered global stocks in the past week to set fresh milestones for Bitcoin’s wild ride after it crashed last year from 2017’s peak above $19,000.