Investors are piling into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, betting the supply overhang that’s pushed the token lower in past weeks has created a buying opportunity.

US Bitcoin ETFs have seen a net inflow of $438 million over the past two trading sessions, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The original cryptocurrency has tumbled about 20 per cent since early June, squeezed by concerns that creditors of failed exchange Mt. Gox will start to offload tokens the estate is distributing.

“So many investors still don’t own Bitcoin, and that underpins the long-term bull case,” Charlie Morris, chief investment officer at ByteTree, wrote in a note. “This supply storm will soon pass.”

Bitcoin’s decline from its March record accelerated last week after Mt. Gox’s administrators started the process of returning about $8 billion worth of the token to creditors. At the same time, German police started selling some of the 50,000 Bitcoin it had seized earlier from a piracy website.

Bitcoin rose as much as 3.3 per cent on Tuesday to $58,100, but it remains some $15,000 below March’s record high.