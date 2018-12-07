The bottom line is that we believe the massive tide of low-cost money that lifted all boats and allowed for carefree sailing is receding. Investors who are not prepared for this change may be exposed to significant risks. Perhaps it’s time to look to add other boats to one’s portfolio, crafts better suited to navigating the sandbars, rocks and muddy waters that we believe will likely surface in the coming quarters. While these developments may affect hedge fund strategies differently, alpha for the hedge fund universe has historically strengthened in these environments of increased dispersion and volatility, particularly when interest rates are rising.