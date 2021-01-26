Dubai: The Arab world's music streaming platform Anghami is setting up its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This is as part of Abu Dhabi Investment Office's Dh2 billion Innovation Programme.
Anghami was established in Lebanon in 2012 as the first music streaming platform in the region. It now offers more than 50 million songs to 70 million plus users. With offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh, Anghami recently saw the investment company Shuaa Capital pick up a stake.
Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a go-to destination for innovation-focused companies, a place where ambitious businesses can pursue digital transformation in a stable, enabling and supportive environment. We welcome big thinkers aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to advance innovation.”
Anghami will benefit from access to capital, local talent, an R&D support network and advanced infrastructure in the emirate. Anghami will help nurture talent through mentorship initiatives with the local startup community and fellowships for Emirati computer science and engineering graduates.
ADIO’s Innovation Programme provides incentives to businesses within high-growth areas including tech, financial services, tourism, agtech and health services and biopharma.