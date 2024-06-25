Gulf News’ Invest UAE seminar kicked off today, focusing on spotlighting lucrative business opportunities within the UAE. Industry experts from free zones, business set-up, legal, taxation, and accounting realms have gathered to assist start-ups, SMEs, and investors in navigating the business landscape and driving rapid growth.

During his keynote address, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of Free Zones Authority of Ajman, praised Gulf News for uniting the business community and backing the nation’s agenda to expedite growth in the business landscape

“Events like Invest UAE are a clear indication of the UAE's commitment to becoming one of the most investor-friendly nations globally. The UAE's philosophy is straightforward: ‘What is good for business, is good for us.’ This guiding principle drives the nation's strategic initiatives and policies, fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” said Al Naqi.

He emphasised the vital role of free zones in nurturing an innovation ecosystem in the UAE and empowering SMEs and start-ups.

“Free zones serve as powerful engines for start-ups and SMEs, fueling the growth and innovation that are the foundations of our economy,” he said.

Pointing out the transformative impact of streamlined processes in the free zones, Al Naqi cited Ajman Media City, Platinum Sponsor of Invest UAE, as a prime example. “It now takes just a click of a button to obtain a business license. This level of efficiency isn't just a UAE accomplishment; it's a global benchmark,” he said, adding, “By embracing technology and streamlining processes, the UAE is setting new standards for business facilitation.”

Earlier this morning, David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing, said, that Invest UAE is not just about presentations and discussions; it is about meaningful engagement. “We have brought together industry experts, government officials, and seasoned entrepreneurs who will share their insights and experiences, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the UAE's business ecosystem.

Invest UAE opens to packed halls today at Taj Dubai Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News