Cost for annual transactions of less than Dh250m will be 5 bps of transaction value

Visitors at the Abu Dhabi stock market Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News archives

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said it will reduce its trading commission fees from July 1 by 50 per cent up to 90 per cent.

ADX cost for annual transactions of less than Dh250 million will be 5 basis points (0.05 per cent) of the transaction value. For transactions in excess of Dh1 billion over the period of 1 year, the cost will range to one basis point.

“This initiative is designed to reduce costs on investors, build confidence, increase liquidity, as well as attract more investors into the exchange,” the bourse said in a statement.