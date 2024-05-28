Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator PureHealth has spent Dh1 billion on local procurement to support the National ICV Programme since the first quarter of 2023. The programme is a key part of the UAE's national industrial strategy, which aims to increase the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP to Dh300 billion by 2031.

During the Make it in the Emirates Forum, PureHealth shared its progress towards its Dh13 billion target in local procurement by 2032.

After agreeing to join the National ICV Programme with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in 2022, PureHealth has made significant progress. Initially committing Dh10 billion to local procurement by 2032, the group increased this commitment by 30 per cent to Dh13 billion in 2023.

PureHealth has also implemented ICV strategies across its operations and extended this effort in 2023 to include its subsidiaries, such as Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Rafed, and Daman.

In August 2023, SEHA achieved an ICV score of 79.1 per cent, the highest among UAE healthcare companies. Daman, another PureHealth entity, also attained an impressive ICV score of 71.83 per cent.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT said: "This initiative plays a vital role in enhancing and empowering the growth and competitiveness of the industrial and advanced technology sectors, and supporting investors in the country, in line with the Ministry's objectives to create an attractive environment for both local and international investment."

Al Suwaidi added: "The ICV Programme has witnessed significant growth in terms of size and impact since its launch, redirecting Dh67 billion into the national economy in 2023. Purchasing opportunities were also expanded to include 1,400 products, and the total value of announced purchase agreements reached Dh120 billion."