Dubai: The cloud kitchen space is still trending with investors, with The Cloud securing a $10 million fund injection from the VC firm MEVP and Saudi Arabia’s Olayan Financing Co.. There was also participation by Rua Growth Fund.
The Series A round comes after a 2019 pre-seed round and then the seed one a year later. The Cloud, which bills itself a B2B2C cloud kitchen operator, allows restaurant operators to make better use of their in-house operations to double as cloud kitchens.
The company’s tech stack and virtual F&B brands portfolio ‘enables restaurants to achieve a full virtual set-up in less than 30 days’.
The tech stack, developed in-house by the founders Kamil Rogalinski and George Karam, allows The Cloud to rapidly scale to international markets. In two years of operations, it has a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Europe.
“We will utilize this funding to expand into Saudi Arabia, make an even bigger impact on restaurant owners, and further bolster our talent and infrastructure,” said Karam. “The Cloud completely reimagines what a restaurant is and how it achieves scalability in the digital economy.”
The Cloud was established in 2019 and is supported by Hub71 of Abu Dhabi. Ankit Sarwahi, Managing Director of Middle East Venture Partners, said: “The Cloud is another step towards the future of food. They are truly collaborative in approach and operate adroitly at the delicate intersection of restaurant owners, aggregators and food connoisseurs.”
We recognize that The Cloud is at the heart of today’s increasingly complex restaurant ecosystem. It is accelerating growth by unleashing entrepreneurial opportunities and enabling chefs and restaurant owners to focus on what they do best – making great food and building incredible brands