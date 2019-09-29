Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) said on Sunday it has finalised the issuance of $500 million in bonds. The 30-year bonds will have a coupon yield to maturity of 4 per cent.

Taqa said the proceeds of the bond issuance will be used to repay other outstanding debt.

A Reuters report last week citing a document by one of the banks, said the bonds received $4.5 billion in demand. Taqa hired BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered Bank to arrange the deal, Reuters reported.