Dubai: For Abu Dhabi’s new waste-to-energy power project, request for proposals can be submitted by pre-qualified companies or consortia, according to the project promoters.
The WtE plant, to be located near the Al Dhafra landfill in Abu Dhabi, will have a likely processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste per year, and generate ‘enough’ electricity to power up to 52,500 households. This would make it one of the largest WtE facilities in the region.
In addition, the plant is expected to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 1.1 million tonnes per year (equivalent to the removal of more than 240,000 cars from the road).
The project promoters are EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer).
Proposals are expected to be received by the end of Q4-22. Following review of the proposals, EWEC and Tadweer will announce the successful bidder to proceed to the next stage.
“We have seen significant interest in this strategic project following the ‘Expression of Interest’ phase and are delighted that, in partnership with Tadweer, we can now invite qualified companies to participate in the RFP,” said Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC. “Finding innovative solutions to divert almost a million tonnes of waste per year from landfills is vital to reducing the impact of waste on the environment.
“This waste-to-energy facility will reduce carbon emissions that result from traditional waste management.”
The plant will help turn household waste into electrical energy. The project itself is structured as an IPP (Independent Power Plant) model.
The successful developer will own up to 40 per cent of the entity while the remaining equity will be primarily held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.