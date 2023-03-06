How many IPOs between now and start of Ramadan?

The ADNOC Gas IPO built an irresistible momentum, thus ensuring a bright start to the year for the UAE stock markets. G42 and its universe of tech-focused enterprises have been keenly followed by industry insiders. As for stock investors, they will have seen the action around Bayanat.AI's share price and will be making up their judgements soon.



The other potential IPO talk revolves around Al Ansari, one of the biggest names in the local remittance business.