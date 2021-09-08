Abu Dhabi Investment Authority building. ADIA sees sees technology and climate change as key investment areas for its post-COVID-19 strategy. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the UAE’s biggest sovereign wealth fund achieved stronger rates of return despite the COVID crisis impacting the global economy according to its 2020 annual review.

As at December 31, 2020, ADIA’s 20-year and 30- year annualised rates of return, on a point-to-point basis, were 6 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively, compared to 4.8 per cent and 6.6 per cent in 2019.

The Fund attributed these increases to both the years falling out of the calculations as well as performance in 2020, underlining our preference for focusing on long term trends. ADIA also took the opportunity in 2020 to update certain ranges within its long term strategy portfolio, reflecting changes that have been underway for some time.

While the COVID crisis impacted all aspects of life across the world, ADIA said it remained focused on its mission

“Throughout the crisis, ADIA remained focused on its mission of prudently managing capital on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi. To do so, it was necessary for ADIA to react on several fronts. As an employer, it worked to maintain the safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. As a responsible financial market participant, it enacted robust, detailed plans to ensure the continuity of operations. And as an investor, ADIA moved with clarity and purpose to navigate a situation that had no precedent,” said Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA.

Asset allocation

ADIA’s investments in private equity and Infrastructure have grown over a number of years and this has led to increases in the allocation bands for both asset classes: Private equity has increased from 2 per cent -- 8 per cent band to 5 per cent – 10 per cent band, while Infrastructure has increased from 1 per cent – 5 per cent range to 2 per cent –7 per cent.

On a geographical basis, the band for Developed Asia has reduced from 10 per cent –20 per cent to 5per cent – 15 per cent, consistent with changes to the region’s relative weighting in global indices.

“ADIA has always prioritised the building of resilience into both our portfolio and our organisation. This requires careful planning and a clear strategy, balancing the need to manage downside risks in periods of volatility while remaining ready to capitalise on the opportunities that emerge during times of turbulence. This trade-off is at the centre of ADIA’s investment strategy, and we were able to efficiently navigate market turmoil to position ourselves for the rebound sparked by the massive policy intervention from fiscal and monetary authorities across the globe,” Sheikh Hamed said

Areas of focus

Major areas of investment focus for the fund include technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and real estate sub-sectors such as logistics and data centres.

ADIA increased its exposure to renewable energy and through its infrastructure investments it now has an indirect interest in assets with a renewable capacity of more than 20 gigawatts.

On the equities side, its Indexed Fund Department introduced a climate change portfolio last year.

For a number of years, ADIA has actively considered the potential impact of climate change on our portfolio, including the formal assessment of climate change factors for all new investments. The Fund said in its annual review that it has committed capital to a number of opportunities set to benefit from the move to a lower carbon economy.