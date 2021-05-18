Dubai: Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has reeled in a Dh3.5 billion contract from UAE Navy for Falaj 3-class offshore patrol vessels. This is the largest ever contract in ADSB’s history.
It will “reinforces the company’s vision of becoming the leading regional shipyard,” the company said in a statement. Khalid Al Breiki, Chairman of ADSB and President – Mission Support at EDGE, said: “This order represents a resounding vote of confidence in ADSB from the MoD (Ministry of Defence) and the UAE Navy.
“The contract will provide the company with a platform for sustainable profitable growth, while maintaining strategic national assets that are critical to the defence of the UAE.”
ADSB had earlier built the UAE Navy’s Baynunah-class corvettes, the last of which was delivered in 2017. The Falaj-3 class is a versatile offshore patrol vessel for a range of missions.
Currently, ADSB operates three main naval programmes: corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol boats.