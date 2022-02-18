Dubai; The Abu Dhabi based Response Plus Holdings – which specialises in emergency and on-site/off-site primary medical services – saw 2021 revenues shoot up to Dh299.60 million from Dh2.8 million a year ago. The company, listed on ADX, also turned in a net profit, totalling Dh65 million against a loss of Dh3.87 million.
It was a busy year for Response Plus as it secured key client wins in the oil and gas sector and made a determined push to expand into India. More expansions within the Gulf and into Africa will be explored this year.
Response Plus was also bolstered by the 40 per cent stake that Abu Dhabi holding company IHC took in it last April. This was closely followed by the ADX listing in September. In its 2021 financials, doctors and other staff salaries amount to Dh173.22 million against Dh2,41 million a year ago. The company has been on an expansion of its network, which explains the higher costs under HR. By September last, it had 1,600 employees on its rolls.
According to Major Tom Louis, CEO, “RPM has transformed into a prominent medical service provider that benefits from a robust balance-sheet and a highly diversified portfolio that spans six vertical segments. We have delivered a solid golden year with new records at all levels.
Clients include the National Petroleum Construction Company, Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 Grand Prix Saudi Arabia, and SoundStorm. Abu Dhabi Ports and Saudi Telecom Company are also on the list.