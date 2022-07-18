Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority is finalizing the fourth stage of a financial disclosure system for senior government employees in the emirate. The aim is to increase accountability and transparency at the highest levels within public sector enterprises.
The three earlier stages were completed with around 1,500 of Abu Dhabi’s government seniors, including chairpersons of government departments, followed by the undersecretaries, and operational management personnel. Launched immediately following the first three stages, the fourth is ‘underway and will cover senior employees of all government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi included in the system’.
More to follow…