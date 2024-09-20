Dubai: The Abu Dhabi headquartered G42 has struck an alliance with trending chipmaker Nvidia to develop AI focused solutions to help improve accuracy of weather forecasting.

The will be through Nvidia’s Earth-2 platform, which will 'accelerates' climate and weather predictions with interactive, AI-augmented, high-resolution simulation. G42 and Nvidia will initially focus on a square-kilometer resolution weather forecasting model that is meant to improve accuracy of meteorological predictions.

The partners are targeting a 'dramatic' improvement in the nature of these forecasts, especially as inclement weather and climate change bring about far reaching changes to established patterns.

Establishing the Earth-2 Climate Tech Lab in Abu Dhabi allows us to leverage our unique capabilities and insights to foster a sustainable future for the world - Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42

For G42 this is the second major alliance with a leading US tech company. Earlier, it had struck one with Microsoft, also with the intent to map out AI solutions.

As part of the Nvidia deal, a new operational base and climate tech lab in Abu Dhabi will be set up. This facility will serve as a hub for R&D, 'driving both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability'. It will also lead to the creation of 'tailored' climate and weather solutions that leverage over 100 petabytes of geophysical data assets.