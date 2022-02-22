ADX could be in for a healthcare IPO

The hospital operator VPS Healthcare is considering an IPO in Abu Dhabi and has invited a select number of banks to pitch for roles, according to Reuters.



A request for proposals was sent to the banks earlier this month. The owner of the company is considering the possibility of a deal this year, adding that no final decision had been made regarding the initial share sale. They did not provide further details.



The company, which manages the UAE's Burjeel hospitals, has a network of 24 hospitals and 125 clinics across the Middle East and India. VPS had previously planned to go public with a listing in London, but in 2019 was forced to reconsider due to uncertainty surrounding Brexit.



Investor interest is gaining momentum in Abu Dhabi after a slew of listings last year including ADNOC Drilling, Fertiglobe and Yahsat.