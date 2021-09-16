Dubai: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners - an investment firm with Mubadala as shareholder - has partnered Vortex Energy to develop a ‘sustainable finance’ ecosystem.
Vortex Energy, a renewable energy platform managed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, recently closed a $200 million deal for its fourth fund - ‘Vortex Energy IV’.
With a target size of $750 million, the fund will focus on investment opportunities from the transition to clean energy generation and net-zero carbon emissions.
Investments will focus on energy generation – such as solar photovoltaics, on and offshore wind, hydropower and broader energy services. The fund will target opportunities across the asset lifecycle - from greenfield capacity development to operational portfolios.
“In a world rallying to solve the climate change conundrum, sustainable finance is a critical enabler of economic and environmental longevity,” said James Munce, CEO of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners.
Founded in 2019, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners has a sector-agnostic investment mandate and committed to investing in companies and asset managers who would benefit from establishing a strategic presence ADGM.
Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners is a joint venture between Mubadala and Falcon Edge Capital.