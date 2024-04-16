“The investment will strengthen the two companies’ collaboration on bringing the latest Microsoft AI technologies and skilling initiatives to the UAE and other countries,” said a statement.

Brad Smith, Vice-Chair and President of Microsoft, will join the G42 Board of Directors. “This expanded collaboration will empower organizations of all sizes in new markets to harness the benefits of AI and the cloud,” the statement from G42 added.

The partnership will also help develop a 'skilled and diverse AI workforce and talent pool' in the region, with an investment of $1 billion earmarked for a fund for tech developers.

According to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of G42, “Microsoft’s investment marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey of growth and innovation, signifying a strategic alignment of vision and execution between the two organizations. This partnership is a testament to the shared values and aspirations for progress, fostering greater cooperation and synergy globally.”

AI compliance with US, UAE government rules

The G42-Microsoft partnership is backed by 'assurances to both governments' through a first such agreement to 'apply world-class best practices to ensure the secure, trusted, and responsible development and deployment of AI'.

The two companies will work to elevate the security and compliance framework of their joint international infrastructure.

"Both companies will move forward with a commitment to comply with US and international trade, security, responsible AI, and business integrity laws and regulations," the statement said.

These are governed by a detailed 'Intergovernmental Assurance Agreement' between G42 and Microsoft that was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and US governments.

Expanded alliance G42 and Microsoft have already been working on multiple projects over the last year. This includes a joint plan announced in April 2023 to develop AI solutions tailored for the public sector and industry.



In September 2023, the companies entered into an agreement to introduce sovereign cloud offerings and collaborate on advancing the potential of advanced AI capabilities on the Azure public cloud platform.



In November 2023, Microsoft announced the availability of G42’s Jais Arabic Large Language Model on the new Azure AI Cloud Model-as-a-Service offering.