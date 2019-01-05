For the past month or so the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index (ADI) has been stuck within a range. Last week it started to show signs of finally moving out of that range as last week’s high of 4,915.19 exceeded the highs of the previous four weeks, and last week’s close was the highest weekly closing price in six weeks. However, the index is not out of the woods by a long shot, as it remains below the 50-day simple moving average (sma), an indicator for the intermediate trend. It is now at 4,919.88. Last week the line was tested as resistance and it held, so far stopping the bounce. Further, the ADI is now facing a range of consolidation resistance all the way up to the 2018 high of 5,079.97.