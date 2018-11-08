The buzzword in the UAE appears to be VAT-ready. But is your business ready for it? And what about the one tool that will be crucial for a smooth transition – your accounting software? With VAT coming into play on January 1, it has become imperative to switch to an end-to-end integrated platform that gives businesses error-free accounting, hassle-free tax filing and visibility into their order and fulfilment processes. For example, cloud-based accounting software provider Zoho Books has been among the first to integrate these features and offer a UAE-tailored special edition. If you are in the market looking for the right accounting software for VAT, here is a guide to help you choose the right one: