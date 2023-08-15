As India commemorates its 77th Independence Day, LIC (International) BSC takes immense pride in joining the nation in its celebration of freedom and progress.
On this historic occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the dreams and aspirations of the Indian diaspora, providing a shield of financial protection, and fostering a path to prosperity for all.
LIC International, operating in the UAE, is a leading life insurance provider committed to securing lives and ensuring financial well-being.
For over three decades, LIC has been instrumental in helping individuals achieve financial freedom through its innovative insurance and savings plans. Pradeep Mishra, Resident Manager at LIC International, Dubai, underscores its pivotal role in the market.
Embracing the spirit of freedom
Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it symbolises the unwavering spirit of a nation that fought for its liberty and emerged victorious against all odds. As we pay homage to the sacrifices made by our forefathers, LIC International stands tall, reflecting the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our great nation.
Empowering lives
Our mission has always been to secure the lives of our customers and their families, ensuring that they face the future with confidence and courage. Through our diverse range of insurance products, we offer comprehensive coverage tailored to the unique needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Whether it’s life insurance, child education plans, retirement solutions, or investment options, our offerings are designed to provide a sense of security and financial stability.
Customer-centric approach
LIC International owes its success to the trust and confidence our customers have bestowed upon us.
We place our customers at the core of everything we do, constantly striving to exceed their expectations through personalised service and innovative solutions.
Glimpse into the future
As we march forward into a new era, LIC International envisions a future filled with limitless possibilities. We embrace technological advancements and digital innovations to enhance customer experiences and expand our reach.
For more information about our services and offerings, visit Licinternational.com or contact our chief agent, Kingstar Insurance Agencies, in the UAE. Alternatively, call 04 335 4858.