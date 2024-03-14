Dubai: Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, the Emirati businessman who died this week, helped create one of the biggest family-owned enterprises in the UAE over a 70-plus-year period.

During this timeframe, the Group built up its construction business into one of the biggest in the UAE, with a prominent role in signature projects such as the Al Maktoum International Airport and the Yas and Al Maryah island destinations in Abu Dhabi.

“Construction was at the core of the group’s highly diversified operations and one that Mr. Saeed Al Naboodah paid a lot of attention to,” said a project manager at an international firm who had been associated with Al Naboodah Contracting over the years.

The Group now has a reach of 15 operating companies and collectively employs about 10,000 people. That makes it one of the systemically important employers in the country from the private sector. The construction side of the business accounts for a sizeable part of the workforce.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Free Zones Council, also shared condolence messages following his passing. He said, “May God have mercy on Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, one of the greatest pioneers of the national economic process and one of its loyal men, after a career full of notable achievements in giving and construction.”

Meanwhile, Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, one of the esteemed founders of Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group.”

Over the decades, the group expanded its scope into other sectors, real estate being an obvious one. There was also the move into automotive retail in the form of Swaidan Trading, the local dealership for Peugeot. The automotive division at Al Naboodah also has alliances with the Hinduja Group-owned bus maker Ashok Leyland, China’s SUV brand Haval, and even in Vietnam, where it operates a Harley Davidson franchise.

GP Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, said, “The Hindujas and the Al Naboodah families have a very close relationship of more than four decades. Both have been rooted in shared values connecting traditional business ethos to the demands of modern entrepreneurship and philanthropy.” He added, “On behalf of the Hinduja family and the Group, our prayers for the departed soul.

Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, president of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who inaugurated the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Exhibition looks at some of the exhibits. Also shown are Samir Fares, Middle East representative for the Council and Sidney Fung of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. 28/02/1988 Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Building the nation’s infrastructure

The group portal says ANCG has engineered and built many of the nation’s roads, bridges, and tunnels. The company also has a strong track record of executing successful projects at major airports across the UAE.

“ANCG is uniquely positioned in the GCC construction industry as self-sufficient, supplying its own asphalt, concrete, plant, and machinery.”

All of this has been put to good use, whether on the Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, the Dubai Water Canal Project, Dubai International Airport, the Museum of the Future, or the Expo 2020 exhibition site. And the list goes on…

Founding years It was in 1958 that the group came into being, founded by Saeed Al Naboodah and his brother Mohammed. The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Holding is the parent company of the Group, with Al Naboodah Group Enterprises, established to oversee the management of the two main operating divisions – Al Naboodah Construction Group (ANCG) and Al Naboodah Commercial Group (ACG).





Saeed bin Juma Al Naboodah (centre) with French Consul J. J. Herve (right) and Mr. P. Rozek, Head of a French-Arab trade delegation (1987). Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Leadership roles

Saeed Juma Al Naboodah was also the former chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 1983 to 1998. The Chamber, a non-profit organisation established in 1965 with 450 members and a 12-member board of directors, supported Dubai through one of its most critical growth phases.

In a condolence message, the Dubai Chamber said, “Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman of the Saeed and Mohammed Al Naboodah Group and former chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. May his soul rest in peace, and our sincere condolences to his family.”

Dubai Chamber said, “He was a prominent Emirati businessman who contributed greatly to advancing the pace of growth of the national economy, enhancing efforts to improve the business environment, and activating the role of the private sector.”

Saeed bin Juma Al Naboodah giving a speech after receiving an award at DCCI. Image Credit: Gulf News archives/ DCCI

During his active years, Al Naboodah also played a vital role in building ties with international firms. Patrick P Tsang, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Tsangs Group, said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, a prominent Emirati leader whose contributions have profoundly shaped the UAE’s business community.”

Al Naboodah also held key governmental roles in Dubai, including Chairman of the Dubai Construction Council and Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Dubai.

According to the UAE International Investors Council, Al Naboodah was also honoured with several international awards, including a Knight’s Medal Award from the French Government, the Award of Most Distinguished Businessman of the Year for the Gulf Region in 1992, and the official Scarf Award from the King of Belgium in 1997 and the King of Spain in 1999.