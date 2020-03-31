Phase 3 at the KIZAD Logistics Park, now in its final stages of development, consists of 78 modular warehouse units of varying sizes totalling 44,096 m² Image Credit: Supplied

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi [KIZAD], is the largest industrial and free trade zone in the UAE and offers the most competitive business setup solutions and infrastructure facilities in the region. KIZAD plays an important role in Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 that identifies building an open, efficient, effective and globally integrated business environment as an immediate economic priority.

KIZAD enjoys a rapidly growing industrial base in various sectors such as polymers, metals, food, auto and oil & gas, with a bouqet of the biggest brands representing the verticals including the likes of Emirates Global Aluminium, Talex, NFPC, Bin Ghatti, Al Futtaim, Gallega Global Logistics, DHL, Agility and more.

Setting up at KIZAD enables businesses to benefit from the strategic location, faster access to markets, low set up and operational costs, flexibility in scale of operations and efficient investor support services.

Strategically located halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Khalifa Port is the first semi-automated, deep-water, container port in the GCC region. Fully owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, the port handles container cargo, general cargo, roll-on and roll-off (RoRo) as well as break-bulk cargo.

Connectivity is at the core of Khalifa Port’s uniqueness. It serves multiple shipping lines, offers direct links to all key international destinations, and links to an intermodal transport network facilitating efficient transportation and logistics across sea, road and air. The port will also be the first in the UAE to be connected with the new Etihad Rail network, which is currently under construction.

“Be it the cost of overall operations, or the scale of growth, or just being seen as a community that enables one to aspire, initiatives such as the long-term right to use offered in Phase 3 at the KIZAD Logistics Park acts as a catalyst for entrepreneurs and businesses to dream big. Enterprises can expand their business in the full knowledge that they now have not just the resources at hand but time as well to build their brands." - Samir Chaturvedi, CEO, KIZAD

KIZAD Logistics Park is the region’s advanced centre for storage, distribution and third-party logistics services to serve major markets in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. KIZAD Logistics Park is a multi-phased development, allowing for unit sizes and designs to match the growing requirements of your business.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of KIZAD Logistics Park are almost completely leased out. Phase 3, now in its final stages of development, consists of 78 modular warehouse units of varying sizes totalling 44,096 m².

Scalable modular units

Pre-built warehouses in KIZAD Logistics Park Phase 3 have been designed to be fully flexible combinations that are made available in terms of size, layout and specifications. The units provide flexible areas starting at 440 m² and can be combined to create different configurations of up to 13,200 m².

Each unit has been carefully designed to be efficient for the installation of investors’ storage or racking system. Units can be chosen with offices and loading access at the same end of the building or at opposite ends to suite investors’ preferred business workflow.

Buy or lease

Investors have the options of either buying or leasing the warehouse units in KIZAD Logistics Park Phase 3. The buy option gives the investors long-term right – for up to 30 years - to use the facility for a one-time lump sum payment. Through the buy option, investors can have long-term assurance and predictability of their business. It gives better control on their business and results in long-term financial benefits.

Investors can also choose more flexible short-term leasing options. The leasing option helps to reduce the initial capital investment in the business and helps more flexibility in scale of operations.

KIZAD has always set the yardstick when it comes to thinking outside the box, generating credible avenues and opportunities for clients to expand and grow their business. Making up to 75% of its services free of charge for customers last year, for instance and cutting administrative registration fees in line with an Abu Dhabi Executive Council resolution were initiatives that bucked the trend.

Samir Chaturvedi, CEO, KIZAD, feels this trend to provide the perfect ecosystem for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive continues through the buy and lease options being offered at Phase 3 at the Logistics Park.