Gulfood will see Kibsons Food Solutions promote their meat and poultry private label manufacturing capabilities, with their passionate team who bring a wealth of experience to meet local regulations and labeling standards across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. The company is tuned into delivering customised meat and poultry solutions with unique spice blends to suit the requirements of the target market segment and its preferences.

In addition, customers get to formulate different ingredient options for different markets. Whether it’s grass-fed or grain-fed, organic or a more generic product, the Kibsons Food Solutions team can help you develop a whole white or private label product portfolio to suit your branding strategy in each territory.

With four decades of experience supplying the vegetable, meat and poultry sectors across the UAE, Kibsons International has grown to become the leader in its field. Since 1980, the company under the leadership of Chairman Hussain Ismail Khatri, and now with Jamal Hussain as Managing Director, consistently delivers high-quality fresh produce to the food and beverage industry.

Kibsons meat factory is a state-of-the-art, hygienic and temperature controlled processing facility catering to the booming HORECA industry within the region — with a capability to supply an extensive range of quality imported, custom-made products since 2017. From tenderising and tumbling, marination to mincing, breading, forming, and a flash-frying line, to sausage production and dry meat processing, Kibsons Food Solutions continuously reviews the market to ensure its customer’s needs are being met.

Offering a wide range of products and services to the industry, all of Kibsons meats are imported from the USA, Brazil, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Uruguay and India, with all meat hand-cut to perfection, under the highest standards of hygiene and quality.

Kibsons production and distribution facilities are designed to reflect the brand’s commitment to cold chain management and to 100% halal practices across all aspects of food production and handling. Operations across the cold store facilities, meat processing factory and refrigerated distribution fleet are supported by the latest equipment, technology and required accreditations including ISO 9001 and 22000.

From large organisations within the airline and retail sectors to the niche needs of catering kitchens in hotels and restaurants, Kibsons Food Solutions has the capability to deliver big volume containers as well as smaller orders. With an expert supply chain system in place, orders are consistently and efficiently delivered to the customer within the UAE as well as exported to clients in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, KSA, Iraq, Jordan, Seychelles, Mauritius, Maldives, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Uganda.

Separately, Kibsons prides itself on being a pioneer of the online grocery home delivery industry in the country, helping families to shop from their own homes as well as cutting down on their grocery bills with the convenience of getting a delivery of Jimmy’s meat products to their doorstep. Jimmy’s is the in-house brand of Kibsons that commits to delivering Quality Family Food.

Jimmy’s has earned its reputation of being the fastest growing brand in the home delivery system within the UAE and export markets through its carefully thought out range of products.