Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Fund for Economic Development has joined up with noon.com – the largest GCC e-commerce company – to roll out a series of support programmes for SMEs.

The partnership will see the implementation of a three-tiered initiative, which will include preferential rates at noon.com, the launch of the ‘noon Mahali’ programme that will support Emirati micro-businessess, as well as optimised and dedicated spaces for local food producers on noon.com’s grocery platform.

The new partnership comes as part of Khalifa Fund’s e-Empower programme, which it launched last month to support Abu Dhabi SMEs. The programme has also seen Khalifa Fund partnering with Amazon.

“We continue to be dedicated towards collaborating with leading organisations who provide an abundance of knowledge and resources to Abu Dhabi’s SME sector; which is an economically imperative sector that contributes substantially to the emirate’s non-oil revenues,” said Mohammad Ali Al Shorafa, chairman at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and chairman at Khalifa Fund.

“The partnership aims to inspire innovation, encourage entrepreneurship and accelerate the digital transformation of Abu Dhabi SMEs by unlocking new sectors and digitally empowering owned and operated businesses in the UAE,” he added.

All companies that have been verified by both Khalifa Fund and noon under the e-Empower programme will be elibible to sign up for the platform and access tailored online courses designed to guide sellers through the best practices of selling online, including how to optimise and amplify their offering to better reach audiences across the region.

Participating entities will also receive seller support from a dedicated in-house team to help with the onboarding process, content creation, and offer advice on overall selling performance.

“We must give our local SMEs, the ones who have been on the frontline, the best tools to thrive. E-empower companies will grow with noon, expanding their reach to millions of customers in the region,” said Mohammad Alabbar, founder of noon.