ABU DHABI. The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, KFED, has recently awarded the Emirati Entrepreneurs Association, EEA, with a package of quality support programmes, including financial and technical support. The package will be used to support Emirati entrepreneurs’ skills and capacity development and creation of a suitable environment where their business projects could flourish.

Al Nasri said that the KFED provides various forms of support to Emirati entrepreneurs including facilitating their participation in local and international exhibitions and forums as well as giving them exemptions and priority in government procurement processes. The Fund also supports its beneficiaries with access to consultation services and advanced training programs to help them enhance their business abilities and sharpen their skills to resolve challenges every step of the way, from conception to execution of their projects and beyond.