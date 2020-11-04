Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group Image Credit: Supplied

As one of the premium money exchange houses in the UAE and the greater Middle East how has your brand helped the country’s burgeoning remittance sector to thrive over the years?

It is a well-known fact that the UAE is one of the leading countries when it comes to outward remittances. This is driven by a very strong economy and employment situation in the UAE. We play a vital role in this sector on account of the trust customers have developed with us.

We have always ensured the best exchange rate, prompt credit in account, quick service and no compromise when it comes to adherence to the rules and regulations. As we all know the remittance business is built on trust and we have always lived up to it.

Please share a short and exclusive message congratulating the UAE Central Bank on its 40th anniversary and how you see your brand building on the long and fruitful partnership built upon and shared by both entities.

Joyalukkas Exchange expresses heartfelt congratulations to The Central Bank of the UAE on 40 years of a remarkable journey.

The institution served the nation with pride and paved the way for a robust financial infrastructure in line with international standards by creating trust, integrity and efficiency through regulatory policies and raising the bar by adopting best practices.