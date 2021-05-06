From top left: Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel, Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, Ambassador of UAE to India, Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to UAE, Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia, Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder & Chairperson of IFIICC, Jonathan Miller, Special Envoy for Energy, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to Israel. Image Credit: Supplied

Ecoppia, an Israeli world leader in robotic cleaning solution for solar with its manufacturing base in India and over 2,700MW of global projects in its portfolio, became the first-of-its-kind success story of a multilateral collaboration with the UAE-Israel-India Trilateral by signing its first landmark deal in the UAE with the support of the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC).

The deal includes a multilateral collaboration with a leading global renewable energy partner of IFIICC.

Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, President of the State of Israel; Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India; Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India; Sanjeev Kumar Singla, Ambassador of India to Israel, who are all founding patrons of IFIICC, and Jonathan Miller, Special Envoy for Energy, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Ecoppia’s CEO Jean Scemama and IFIICC Founder & Chairperson Merzi Sodawaterwala for this landmark achievement.

Ecoppia’s innovative fully autonomous, water-free robots will allow this arid region to achieve optimal productivity while saving precious water resources.

The announcement comes as the Abraham Accords peace agreement signed between Israel and the UAE have certainly paved the way for friendships and business partnerships across the region. India being a friend of both the UAE and Israel is clearly the preferred partner to leverage the global potential of the UAE, Israel and India Trilateral.

At a recently held exclusive event of the IFIICC in Dubai organised by its Founder and Chairperson Merzi Sodawaterwala, Diplomats of the UAE, Israel and India representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had pegged the innovation and international business potential of the UAE, Israel and India Trilateral to be $110 billion by 2030.

Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel and founding patron of IFIICC in his letter to IFIICC wrote, “This belief in shared existence is the legacy I received from my father, and this spirit and belief is what I see in the peace agreements, the Abraham Accords, reached between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. I also see this spirit and belief in your work together to foster business links that are based on understanding and friendship among the peoples of the region. Business is a great connector between peoples. I encourage you to dream big dreams that make the most of what each of us has to offer and making our world a better, safer place. I wish you all success for your discussions together, and that they form the basis of new friendships and partnerships across the region.”

Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India and founding patron of IFIICC, who was the first to identify and highlight the potential of Israel-UAE-India Trilateral congratulated Ecoppia and IFIICC for the success and said that he was proud to witness that the seeds sown by us are bearing good fruit.

He added, “This confluence of Israeli cutting-edge technology, manufactured in India, and imported from India to UAE for the benefit of its citizens, have so much potential, and this is only the beginning of it. I applaud the vision, determination, leadership and commendable achievements of the IFIICC by creating such landmark multilateral partnerships that will result in significant impact for all nations.”

Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, Ambassador of the UAE to India and founding patron of IFIICC, said, ”There is tremendous potential in the trilateral cooperation between Israel, the UAE and India and multilateral cooperation with other countries and I welcome such great success stories of Ecoppia through the IFIICC led by Merzi Sodawaterwala, who is leading from the front in harnessing the innovation and international business potential of the Abraham Accords that will benefit the world.”

Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE and founding patron of IFIICC, who was the Ambassador of India to Israel from March 2016 to September 2019, said, “Global goals of sustainable development can only be achieved through international cooperation. This requires players to come together to share know-how and efficient manufacturing techniques. The project by Ecoppia, involving collaboration between Israel and India and the UAE, exemplifies how such efforts can bear fruit in this direction. Full credit to Merzi Sodawaterwala and IFIICC for making this happen.“

“Developments and global partnerships in renewable energy are making it possible to overcome the challenges of climate change,” said Jonathan Miller, Special Envoy for Energy, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “This project successfully facilitated by the IFIICC, is an excellent example of how Israeli innovative technological solutions, such as those of Ecoppia, are crucial to achieving carbon neutrality, together with the economic benefits of a multilateral collaboration between countries and partners from UAE, Israel, India and Europe. Congratulations to all parties involved.”

Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to Israel and founding patron of IFIICC said, “The project by Ecoppia can go a long way in realizing the potential of collaborations among India, Israel and the UAE, and in advancing the goal of sustainable development. My felicitations to everyone who is working to make it a success.”

Upon signing this landmark agreement, Ecoppia’s CEO Jean Scemama said, “We are delighted to become the first-of-its-kind success story for the Israel-UAE-India trilateral partnership by bringing our innovative world leading technology in solar cleaning robotic solution, from Israel, manufactured in India for a landmark project in UAE through a multilateral collaboration with a leading global renewable energy partner of IFIICC. This new treasured global business relationship for Ecoppia was established with the support of the IFIICC in record time, and I wish to both thank and congratulate Merzi Sodawaterwala for this achievement. This is indeed a significant milestone for Ecoppia in a market segment which is estimated at $4-5 billion annually and long term contracts like these with duration of 25 years enable a sustainable growth for us. This is an initial deal in a relatively small site with this global energy leader and we are expecting many more to follow.”

On his part, Sodawaterwala credited the commendable success of IFIICC to the shared vision, belief and spirit of the founding patrons of IFIICC and the trust and support of its partners.

He added, “Ecoppia is a world leader in autonomous robotic solar cleaning. The water-free and energy independent certified robots have cleaned more than 3 billion panels to date. I am confident that Ecoppia’s robotic solar cleaning solutions will be greatly appreciated and adopted across the Middle East and internationally where billions of liters of a scarce resource like water is currently wasted in manual cleaning. It was an absolute pleasure and honor to collaborate with the amazing team of Ecoppia – Eran Meller, Jean Scemama, Anat Cohen Segev and Arye Lumelsky to forge this trusted sustainable strategic partnership with our global renewable energy partner. I salute and honor the belief and spirit of IFIICC founding patrons and the trust of our partners towards building a sustainable future.”

Established in 1819, the prestigious ESCP Business School (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris) which is considered to be the world’s first business school and the only pan-European institution with campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin and Warsaw, recently highlighted the global potential of trilateral ties between Israel, the UAE and India in a global seminar. ESCP also recognized the pivotal role and applauded the commendable trilateral and multilateral business achievements and strategic initiatives of IFIICC led by Merzi Sodawaterwala.