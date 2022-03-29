If we were to choose one determining factor that will shape the future of economies and societies in the years ahead, that would be innovation. Creative thinking, bold ideas, and out-of-the-box mindsets have always been at the heart of all major transformations that have created the modern and advanced world we live in.

And today, as the world steadily recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, we will all be looking more and more towards innovation and technology as our way out of the crisis. We have empirical evidence proving that innovation truly is the best remedy. Looking back onto the 2008-2009 financial crisis, we can see that organisations that prioritised innovation emerged stronger, outperforming the market average by more than 30 per cent and delivering continued accelerated growth for three to five years afterwards.

Innovation is also our policy of choice at Sharjah Media City (Shams), as we strive to accomplish our mission to establish a robust, world-class media and business environment in Sharjah, and position the emirate as a global hub for the media sector and creative industries.

Media is a powerful instrument; the sector plays an increasingly pivotal role at the heart of global economies and societies, laying the groundwork for systems that are designed to develop the community and drive progress. In Sharjah, we have made tremendous advancements in that regard — we have built an outstanding media model that is a central instrument of Sharjah’s soft power strategy.

Since its establishment as a free zone five years ago, Shams has adhered to an ambitious vision to strengthen the emirate’s media sector, grow its business community, and develop an integrated, innovation-led system. Our philosophy highlights our core objectives: We strive to support Sharjah’s human-centric system and its noble mission to empower people through meaningful media content and unique creative industries that can spearhead progress, enhance the community’s well-being, and boost Sharjah’s economic performance, diversity, and competitiveness.

Our mandate consists of paving the way for game-changing ideas and creating opportunities for innovators and creators, allowing them to hone their media skills and transform their visions into concrete, viable media projects with a meaningful message. We are also committed to channelling these ideas and embedding them into a sophisticated economic system. We strive to engage the business community in our effort to bring positive change.

Most recently, Shams marked its fifth anniversary with the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art business centre that places cutting-edge technologies and facilities at member companies’ disposal, in line with our commitment to supporting business and encouraging creativity. The centre consists of three buildings, housing a physical incubator for entrepreneurship, innovation, and smart projects.

The future looks bright for the media and creative industry around the world – and here in Sharjah, in particular. Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate of Sharjah has skilfully navigated the immense challenges of the past two years, on one hand, and embraced the technological advancements brought about by the digital transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, on the other. Furthermore, the Emirate has cemented its status as a world capital of culture, art, civilisation, and human development, adhering to Shaikh Dr Sultan’s vision as a roadmap to ensure the prosperity of the economy and the well-being of future generations. And we, at Sharjah Media City, have every intention to carry that noble mission forward.