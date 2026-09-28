Innovation City launches world’s first AI registration powered by Salesforce’s Agentforce

Salesforce, the world's No. 1 AI CRM, and Innovation City, the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone, have deployed Salesforce’s Agentforce to streamline and enhance the free zone’s business registration services, introducing what Innovation City and Salesforce believe to be the world’s first AI-powered registration platform of its kind.

The new implementation combines AI platform capabilities powered by Salesforce with Innovation City's digital ecosystem, enabling businesses to access services and complete registration processes faster through more responsive interactions, while operating within Innovation City’s established governance and regulatory framework.

Company registration completed in minutes

Agentforce provides Innovation City with a digital workforce of AI agents capable of autonomously executing defined tasks and workflows within established parameters, permissions and controls. This transforms company registration that once took days or weeks into a process completed in minutes. Human oversight is introduced only where strategic judgment or complex exceptions require it, while governance, security, and full auditability remain embedded throughout the process.

Powered by Salesforce’s trusted data and compliance architecture, the platform reduces friction across key registration and business processes, giving companies quicker access to the services needed to launch and expand their operations at Innovation City, while maintaining the controls and safeguards applicable to the company registration process.

Tranforming company formation

Innovation City’s AI-powered registration platform demonstrates the potential of AI agents to transform company formation and related business services. For organisations ready to bring AI agents across their entire business, Salesforce offers Agentforce 1, a complete edition that unifies AI agents, connected data, and built-in trust and governance in a single package, so companies can deploy digital labour across teams and workflows.

“We are not just digitising bureaucracy – we are fundamentally transforming the company formation experience,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City. “This is the moment we move from talking about the future to living it. With Salesforce Agentforce, we have created an AI-powered registration platform that combines intelligent automation with the governance and oversight expected of a modern business jurisdiction. Ras Al Khaimah’s Innovation City isn’t just a free zone. We are building an AI-powered ecosystem where technology removes unnecessary friction and enables entrepreneurs to move from ambition to execution faster than ever before.”

Autonomous digital labour

This groundbreaking partnership supports the UAE’s broader ambition to accelerate the responsible adoption of AI and advanced digital technologies across services and the economy. Salesforce Middle East’s partnership with Innovation City places both organisations at the forefront of this transformation, turning national ambition into tangible, lightning-fast opportunity for the world’s most ambitious founders.

“Organisations across the Middle East are maturing beyond AI experimentation to actual measurable outcomes for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and enterprises,” said Mohammed AlKhothani, General Manager and SVP, Salesforce Middle East. “Agentforce brings autonomous digital labour to the heart of these processes; our AI agents act on data, workflows, and business logic to deliver faster, smarter, and more relevant experiences. Our partnership with Innovation City shows how Agentforce can safely simplify business processes, all while meeting enterprise-grade requirements for governance, data privacy, and trust.”

This partnership with Salesforce represents more than technology; it represents a shared belief that forward-looking companies need infrastructure designed for them today. Agentforce’s autonomous AI agents bring enterprise-grade intelligence to every step of the registration journey at Innovation City, setting a new global standard.