Imtiaz Developments , an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, breaks ground on its latest project, Cove Residence. With an estimated value of Dh600 million, the project is poised to join Imtiaz's impressive collection of premium living spaces across the city.

Building on the company's expanding repertoire, Cove Residence adds to the scenic skyline of the Dubailand Residential Complex, ushering in a new era of architectural ingenuity and integrated community living. Featuring over 700 apartments, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units complemented by private pools, the project will cater to a broad spectrum of residents.

Designed as a vertical community, the project seamlessly merges residential, commercial, and leisure facilities within a towering complex, offering a vibrant living experience. This initiative responds to the growing demand for state-of-the-art remote working and living spaces in line with Dubai's visionary urban development strategy.

"The launch of Cove Residence marks a key milestone for Imtiaz," said Masih Imtiaz, the CEO of Imtiaz Developments. "This project underscores our commitment to Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in innovative urban living. We have created a community that offers everything you need to live and work. Residents can access premium lifestyle amenities, including a gym, jogging tracks, three swimming pools, and a tennis court. Our co-working space caters to professionals, while the club room and BBQ area are perfect for gatherings. Families will find the rooftop lounge, pool bar, and outdoor cinema ideal for recreation. For added convenience, shopping and dining options are available on the ground floor."

Located within the Dubailand Residential Complex, an emerging nexus of luxury and exclusivity, Cove Residence occupies a prime location. A comprehensive network of roads conveniently links the building to Dubai's iconic landmarks and major transportation hubs, ensuring its appeal to a diverse audience of residents and investors alike. In addition to this groundbreaking endeavor, Imtiaz Developments will be launching more projects in the area this year.