Dubai: Huawei on Thursday announced the launch of the new P50 Pro and P50 Pocket smartphones.

The P50 Pro will be available in two finishes at a price of Dh3,999 with pre-orders in the UAE starting on January 27.

The P50 Pocket in White will be available for Dh5,099, while the P50 Pocket Premium Edition will cost Dh6,299, with pre-order starting on February 3.

“We are glad to bring the new Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket to our users in the region as we remain committed to the pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences. The new P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of flagship phones with a True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera and exquisite design while the P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold with Huawei Image, whilst its all-new hinge design enables the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim and pocketable form,” said Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group - Middle East and Africa, during the launch event in Riyadh.

Image Credit: Supplied

Pre-orders, price and availability in the UAE

The P50 Pro will be available in Cocoa Gold and Golden Black finishes, and include gifts worth Dh1,359 – Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, Petal One free subscription package, one-year warranty (multi-country support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, two-times free film service, one-time laser engraving.

The P50 Pocket devices come with gifts worth Dh1,959 – Huawei Watch 3, Petal One free subscription package, one-year warranty (multi-country support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, one-time laser engraving.

The new flagship devices will be available for pre-orders from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.

The Huawei P50 Pocket in White Image Credit: Supplied

Powerful battery

The P50 Pro achieves a perfect balance of battery life, fast charging speed and thickness. It incorporates a 4,360mAh battery into its slim body that only measures 8.5mm, while also supporting 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge.

The ultimate camera phone

The P50 Pro supports 4K video recording across the full focal range and comes with an unprecedented 200 times zoom range.

The P50 Pro’s dual-matrix camera system paired with Huawei XD Optics delivers true-to-life imagery with extreme clarity. The P50 Pro also comes with XD Fusion Pro, an improved solution that incorporates a new Super Colour Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, colour and dynamic range.

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. The ambient light sensing system uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with colour calibration of more than 2,000 colours across the P3 wide colour gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average colour hue accuracy by 50 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. In low-light scenarios, pictures come out brighter and more detailed. The Super HDR technology captures 28 per cent more of the dynamic range for better backlit performance, while light and shadows are optimised.