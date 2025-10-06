How HP is advancing digital equity and sustainability

That implies that HP is well on course to reach its 2030 target of reducing value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – from production to end customer usage – by 50 per cent, and bring it down to net zero emissions by 2040, all in compliance with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The human revolution

At the core of these goals is the drive to reduce gender and skill disparities in learning and education, and promoting digital equity in society. In this too, HP strives to remain an industry leader, working towards providing people with universal access to technological and business education across the globe.

As societies become digital, the rapid pace of technological advances such as AI causes socioeconomic divides to keep widening. The company’s HP LIFE program attempts to address precisely those. An absolutely free business skills training programme, it has reached over two million new learners since 2016 with more than 3.5 million courses in eight languages – Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, English, French, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish – offered in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Best of all, these programmes are easily accessible both online, via the HP LIFE platform, and offline via the HP LIFE app. It’s also being made available in-person through partners such as the United Nations Development Program(UNDP), World Alliance of YMCAs and others who use it as part of their broader curricula as a value-added resource for trainers and mentors providing educational empowerment and employment skills to those who need it most.

These programmes range in topics from the latest technological advances, such as AI for business professionals or digital marketing and social media promotion, to employment basics such as writing business emails and presentations, or financial concepts like how to manage cash flow, profit and loss or funding for business. In other words, it gives people all over the world – including women, young learners or the economically underprivileged who may not have access to it otherwise – the opportunity to acquire some of the most in-demand and essential business concepts to help them enhance their employability or even start their own business.

HP AI Companion

In tandem, the company has been focused on leveraging these advances in technology to ensure its customers benefit from the advantages HP’s software and hardware can provide. Nothing expresses that better than the HP AI Companion, which now comes preinstalled in HP computers, and is a personal assistant generative AI tool built to help users be more productive and better leverage their HP next-gen AI PC.

For instance, the Libraries/Analyse function allows users to more easily explore and work with the information on their own system to get insights, filter or compare data and highlight or summarise key points in their own personal files. Best of all, this can be done directly on the device without going through the cloud, providing an additional level of protection for your data.

You can always toggle to the cloud mode when you need access to larger pools of information. While the Ask function allows you to search for and summarise long articles or write a paper, blog or article right from your home page, the Perform function works silently in the background to ensure that your system is performing optimally at all times through intelligent settings tailored specifically to your usage patterns.

HP’s vision, then, is not just to push the envelope when it comes to the latest developments in PC or printer technology but also to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy.