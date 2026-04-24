How ambitious UAE investors are entering Sharia-certificate-backed wealthtech from Dh100

While real estate remains central to UAE wealth portfolios, diversification into international markets is growing. Platforms like CUSP Wealth now make global investing accessible, eliminating traditional barriers: high minimums, complex onboarding and expensive advisory fees. What once required $100,000 plus and institutional access now starts at $25. Three UAE residents share their diversification experiences.

One user, Ali Butt, said curiosity, rather than confidence, was what initially pushed him to try the platform.

“I saw an ad about Sharia-compliant personalised portfolios starting at Dh100 and with very low fees,” he says. “They also mentioned having a fatwa, which I liked because that matters to me as I’m a Muslim investor. I knew the company is still relatively new, but I decided to try with a small amount first. I even had a call with a financial advisor; he was a smart guy and explained things clearly, so that helped. So far, my portfolio is growing, which is nice.”

His experience reflects a common behavioural pattern among newer investors in the region: starting cautiously, testing with smaller amounts and building trust gradually. At CUSP Wealth, the minimum deposit required to join is Dh100, with zero basic trading fees (other charges may apply) and portfolio advisory fees are 0.75 per cent. This is designed to reduce the psychological and financial barriers that have historically prevented many residents from entering structured investing.

For others, the appeal lies in simplicity and cost efficiency when accessing global markets. Chris Millbourne, who invests primarily in US stocks and ETFs, described how usability influenced his decision.

“I’ve tried a few platforms before, but this one felt easier to navigate without feeling basic. I like that I can build towards specific goals and not worry about trading costs eating into returns.”

The platform combines investor-led automated portfolio construction with ongoing monitoring and rebalancing aligned to each investor’s risk profile and objectives. This reflects an evolving approach within the UAE market.

Trust and religious alignment were also highlighted as decisive factors. Another user, Mariam Khaled, pointed to the importance of credible Sharia-compliant investing backed by formal oversight.

“I was looking into platforms which were up and running during the AWS outage, and I found CUSP. The Sharia option too was a big reason I looked into it. It’s one thing to say investments are compliant, but having certification gives more confidence.”

The company’s Sharia-compliant portfolios use screening powered by Zoya Finance, while the screening methodology is overseen by Amanie Advisors, an independent Sharia advisory board and supported by a formal Sharia certification. For many investors, this combination of governance and transparency helps address long-standing concerns about whether faith-aligned investing can also be professionally supervised and globally diversified.

By combining regulatory oversight, technology-driven portfolio construction and optional human advisory access, platforms like CUSP Wealth are beginning to fill a gap between traditional private banking, often inaccessible to mass-affluent investors, and fully self-directed trading apps.

As digital wealth solutions continue to evolve in the UAE, user experiences suggest that reducing complexity, costs and entry barriers, while also addressing cultural and religious considerations, may play a critical role in encouraging more residents to transition from cash savings or speculative trading towards structured, long-term investing and wealth development.

Disclaimer: Cusp Wealth Ltd is registered in DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Fees may be subject to change. Investment involves risk, including the potential loss of capital, and Sharia compliance does not eliminate investment risk. Individual experiences may vary and investment performance is not guaranteed. Sharia compliance certification does not constitute investment advice or guarantee returns. Advisory calls are only available to clients who meet the suitability assessment required by Cusp Wealth. For DIFC-based DFSA Retail clients only. T&Cs apply.