In the dynamic landscape of the food packaging industry, where sustainability occupies the forefront of all conversations, Hotpack Global has emerged as a formidable leader championing eco-conscious practice. As the international community convenes to address pressing climate challenges at COP28, the food packaging industry comes into focus as a key player in contributing to positive climate action. Sustainable food packaging aligns with the broader goal of reducing the adverse environmental impact.

“Our commitment to fostering a greener future is not just a corporate ethos; it’s a journey that unfolds through groundbreaking initiatives. The key to minimising the environmental impact of plastic is not focusing solely on products that are eco-friendly but also looking to products that are economically viable to recycle,” says Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director, Hotpack Global.

Sustainability is a way of life

Speaking about Hotpack’s commitment to sustainable food packaging, he adds, “As we propel towards sustainable practices, Hotpack is actively embracing environmentally friendly variants comprised primarily of recycled content. Our unique paper products, featuring bio-coating ensure full compost ability without additional treatment. In the unfortunate event of our products ending up in landfills or oceans, they will decompose safely.

“By investing in cutting-edge technologies, embracing circular supply chains, and fostering global collaborations, we are redefining the food packaging industry and contributing to a world where sustainability is not just a choice but a way of life. Our initiatives underscore the belief that sustainability is not a destination; it’s a continuous journey towards a brighter and more sustainable future, symbolized amidst the global context of COP28,” Mr. Zainudeen further said.

In a strategic shift, Hotpack Global has made substantial investments in PET technology, commonly known as green plastic for its exceptional recycling characteristics. PET, or Polyethylene terephthalate, stands out for its thermodynamic qualities, allowing for repeated heating, melting, and transformation into new products.

With a portfolio encompassing over 200 different products manufactured in PET, Hotpack’s commitment to sustainable packaging is evident. This move towards PET aligns with the industry’s heightened focus on eco-friendly practices, offering a greener alternative within the dynamic landscape of plastic usage.

Aligning with the UAE vision

Hotpack Global’s Dh250 million plant at the National Industries Park (NIP) is a sprawling facility, spanning 500,000 sqft is engineered to manufacture high-performance, sustainable PET packaging products. Through automation and cutting-edge technology, the plant ensures operational efficiency and minimises human intervention, contributing to a circular supply chain.

“Notably, the plant generates zero per cent waste, aligning seamlessly with the UAE’s vision for a greener future and supporting the country’s developmental goals. The plant also aligns with Hotpack’s strategy to adopt a holistic approach to sustainable packaging, emphasising the role of recyclability in achieving sustainability goals,” Zainudeen says.

“Recognising the limitations of reusable packaging, Hotpack has proactively addressed this challenge by introducing an alternative ‘bio’ range designed for recyclability. Notably, Hotpack’s plastic production facilities can accommodate up to 90 per cent recycled raw materials. Additionally, the Kraft Range in Hotpack’s paper products incorporates 100 per cent recycled material,” he adds.

“Recently, Hotpack introduced 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) shopping bags in partnership with a major retailer in the UAE. The initiative furthers circular practices and contributes to plastic waste reduction. Furthermore, Hotpack’s adherence to Global Recycling Standards in the manufacturing of PCR shopping bags demonstrates the highest level of environmental responsibility.”

Simultaneously, Hotpack’s commitment to sustainability reaches far beyond the borders of the UAE. With an Dh350 million investment in Malaysia over the next decade, Hotpack Global is collaborating with Free The Seed Sdn Bhd to construct 10 biodegradable packaging plants. This venture, facilitated by the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation, is a direct outcome of bilateral trade enhancement programs initiated at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The first plant produces 70 million units of a diverse range of 100 per cent biodegradable consumer packaging products, including takeaway containers, bowls, plates, and burger boxes annually. They are manufactured by recycling agricultural waste such as rice straw, pineapple leaves, bagasse, and other agro-biomass materials.