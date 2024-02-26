The Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its exclusive business networking event, held from 2.30pm to 7pm on February 23 at its Garhoud Regional office. The event brought together approximately 300 distinguished entrepreneurs, esteemed HKMEBC members, and local business professionals for an evening of enriching discussions and valuable connections.

Dr Aaron Shum, the founding President of HKMEBC, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests and provided detailed insights into the chamber's mission and objectives.

The event was honoured by the presence of Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum, who extended a gracious welcome to the HKMEBC members, adding to the significance and prestige of the occasion.

During the auspicious occasion, The Family Office of Sheikh Ali was proud to announce its official establishment in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its global footprint from its roots in Dubai. This strategic move underscores Sheikh Ali’s commitment to fostering international investments and promoting sustainable economic growth, particularly in the dynamic markets of the Middle East and Asia.

An official opening ceremony for the new Family Office will take place in Hong Kong in late March, 2024. Sheikh Ali and appointed representatives Eleanor Mak and Dr William Tien will be in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Ali states, “The establishment of our Family Office in Hong Kong, a renowned global financial hub, is a testament to our vision of bridging investments between Asia and the Middle East. We are dedicated to attracting new investments in Dubai and are committed to generating awareness among Asian companies about the myriad opportunities in the region. Our collaborations, including MOUs with various family offices and investment partners in Hong Kong, are a step towards realising this vision.”

The Family Office will be spearheaded in Hong Kong by the newly appointed Vice-Chairwoman, Eleanor Mak, Green Entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group( International ), Committee Chairman of Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber, who brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the financial and business landscapes in both regions. Under her leadership, the office is poised to strengthen investment ties and foster economic cooperation between Asia and the Middle East.

In line with Sheikh Ali’s commitment to sustainability and impact investment, Dr Tien, President and CEO of Carbonis Inc., Committee Chairman of Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber, has been appointed as the Director of Sustainability Initiatives. Dr Tien’s expertise in innovative technologies and sustainable solutions will be instrumental in steering the Family Office’s investments towards projects that not only yield financial returns but also contribute positively to the ecological health of our planet and the prosperity of communities worldwide.

The Family Office of Sheikh Ali is dedicated to exploring and seizing new investment opportunities that align with the vision of a carbon-neutral economy and sustainable development. By leveraging the strategic position of Hong Kong and the robust framework of the Private Office in Dubai, the Family Office aims to set new benchmarks in global impact investment and sustainable economic practices.

The family office has become a corporate member of the Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber, aiming to foster and strengthen business relations between the UAE and Hong Kong. The joining ceremony took place in the Hong Kong Middle East Dubai Regional office on February 23, 2024, at 5pm.