In conversation with Dr Pavel Foubik, President, Czech Business Council in Dubai and NE

Dr Pavel Foubik receives the CBC Licence from Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Image Credit: Supplied

The Czech Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates (CBC) is a non-profit association comprising Czech businessmen and professionals active in the UAE. Licensed with Dubai Chamber, it helps create a platform for Czech companies operating in the country.

CBC facilitates favourable conditions for sharing information and experiences that are vital for doing business in the UAE and supporting Czech companies entering the UAE market.

CBC continually facilitates development of bilateral business and cultural relations, economic activities, investments and other initiatives between the Czech Republic and the UAE. For more information visit www.cbcdubai.cz

How many Czech companies currently operate within the UAE, what are the key sectors?

In the UAE, the CBC currently has more than 300 members. Key sectors involving Czech businesses here include tourism and medical tourism, the food industry, IT, electronics, power generation, machinery, crystal manufacturing and more.

What unique initiatives have you promoted during this duration?

The Czech government requested me to establish an official Czech Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in 2014.

As Founder and President of CBC, I have helped create communication channels, published the Membership Directory 2017-2019, hosted government delegations and extended the support of the CBC to various GCC nations, while also organising the Czech-Emirati Business Forum in cooperation with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

How is CBC supporting Czech entrepreneurship in the UAE?