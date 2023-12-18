The organiser of Labelexpo Global Series has announced that Gulf Print & Pack 2024, the leading print technology trade show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs), will take place from January 9-11, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Next year’s edition – the fourteenth in a long-standing series - will bring together commercial and packaging printers, PSPs, designers and print buyers as well as global industry leaders seeking to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software.

Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will also gather key buyers responsible for printing educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally printed textiles and display graphics, from a wide range of business sectors.

Labels and Labeling magazine will be the Principal Sponsor for the 2024 edition of Gulf Print & Pack, with Konica Minolta, Mood Group and Afra supporting as Associate Sponsors.

“We’re excited to be gathering leading MENA print and pack suppliers and buyers when Gulf Print & Pack returns in January,” said Barry Killengrey, Event Director, Gulf Print & Pack. “Visitors can expect to see pioneering solutions that are reshaping the industry, solutions like digital printing & embellishment, labelling, die-cutting, foil stamping, flexo printing, and much more that are unique in its pedigree.”

Killengrey said that Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will be the only place to see live demonstrations of the latest machinery and touch the newest materials being deployed by the industry. “Nothing beats this first-hand show and sell experience,” said Killengrey. “Testament to the event’s profile and legacy, we are delighted to have the strong support of our sponsors and media partners – some of the most recognisable names in the industry - as well as welcome a number of first-time exhibitors to this edition.”

Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will provide multiple opportunities for industry professionals to gain insights into the latest trends and technologies in print and packaging, including label printing, digital textiles and wall coverings to on-demand book printing. Visitors will also be able to build new professional connections, and strengthen existing ones, with a myriad of networking opportunities over the three days. From the visitor perspective, strong delegations are anticipated from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are delighted to be running Gulf Print & Pack again at the Dubai World Trade Centre in January,” said Jade Grace, Managing Director, Labelexpo Global Series. “With the transition to digital being a key trend in the MENA market, visitors can expect to see the very latest digital innovations play out on the show floor, not only for print and post-print equipment but also workflows.”

Grace added that commercial printers are also looking for opportunities to expand into the flexible packaging space. Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will bring together suppliers of flexo converting equipment and digital printing and finishing equipment who will present their latest technological developments to help commercial printers diversify their business. “The GCC and MENA regions remain a key global market for print and packaging technology and Gulf Print & Pack plays an important role in the industry,” added Grace.