Stock Hunt makes it easier for its clients to make the right investment decisions

Image Credit: Supplied

Stock Hunt is a fintech company designed to specifically focus on bridging the gap between man and machine, when it comes to investing with industry leading, AI-driven, automated trading and investing. We make it easier for our clients to make the right investment decisions and risk management is at the heart of our approach.

Automated trading solutions are the way forward for the future. Stock Hunt’s automated trading platform supports human judgment with event driven quantitatively defined strategy, giving trading firms, investment managers, and regulated institutions a range of execution methodologies to choose from, even for their customised approaches.

Greed, fear and vanity can trip us up in our personal lives and they can cost us money as traders. Automated trading takes emotion out of the equation while analysing enormous amounts of crucial data quickly and profitably.

What is automated trading?

Automated or algo trading constantly monitors markets and places orders when conditions match a set of parameters — exit price, position size and the likes — established by human traders. It increases responsiveness to market developments, minimises risks and execution time and keeps investment strategy on track. Above all, research has constantly shown that automated trading maximises returns.

An automated trading system allows traders to establish specific rules for both trade entries and exits that, once programmed, can be automatically executed via a computer. In fact, various platforms and research reports have found that 70 to 80 per cent or more of shares traded on US stock exchanges come from automatic trading systems.

Advantages of Stock Hunt’s automated trading systems

l No management and set-up fee.

l Elimination of emotions.

l High frequency trading.

l Time series and data analysis

l Fast execution.

l 24x7 trading.

l Maximises gains, reduces risk and prevents losses

l Transparent and index-based investing.

l Automated fundamental, technical and sentimental analysis.

l Advanced deep learning algorithms to analyse historical data, pricing data and sentimental data and technical indicators to predict future prices.

l Performance driven strategies.

What are indices in stock market and why should we invest in it ?

A stock index is a group of shares that are used to give an indication of a sector, exchange or economy. Usually, a stock index is made up of a set number of the top shares from a given exchange. Some popular stock indices include:

l The Nasdaq 100, the top 100 technology companies listed on the Nasdaq by market cap.

l The S&P 500, the 500 biggest companies on the New York Stock Exchange by market cap.

l Diversification.

l Tends to generate attractive returns.

l Less risk.

What are the different products and services offered by Stock Hunt?

l Automated trading in a) US stock indices b) Crypto-currency.

l Fixed income plans with guaranteed returns and bank guarantee.

Why do I invest in stock market?

l Goal investing.

l Better returns than real estate market and fixed deposit in banks.

How can I start trading with Stock Hunt trading software?

l Open the trading account with any of the meta trader 5 providers.

l Sign the agreement.

l Get in touch 04 524 7850 or 04 285 7317. Visit: Stockhunt.ai