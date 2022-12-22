The success stories of business leaders and young professionals from India in the UAE and wider GCC region have been highlighted in the latest Super 100 series published today by GrayMatter and Gulf News.

The Super 100 series by GrayMatter has been covering stories of Indian ambition and success for over a decade now. The one-of-a-kind coffee table book crafts detailed, inspiring professional biographies about regional business leaders across the Gulf, with a special focus on Dubai.

The series has been well received by Indian and Middle Eastern dignitaries, with notable personalities penning forewords and gracing GrayMatter’s celebratory gala events alongside the industry leaders featured in the book. The book is the single biggest collection that captures the remarkable growth story of the UAE from the stark simplicity of the 1950s to the vibrant modern cities of today.

The first volume of the Super 100 series was launched in 2014 by then External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj, alongside the Indian ambassador to UAE T.P. Seetharam, and Consul General Anurag Bhushan. It was the first gathering of such a large number of the most successful Indian outside of India at that time.

Image Credit: Supplied

The second volume celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian women with a foreward by then Minister of State for Tolerance, Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. The third series in the Super 100 iteration focused on Next Generation Leaders.

“This handsome publication honors the remarkable achievements of 100 Indian citizens who live and work in the UAE,” said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Tolerance, as part of his foreword for the launch edition.

“India shares a rich, centuries-strong bond with the Middle East, with a powerful foundation of trade and cultural exchanges that have fostered rapport for millennia. And today, the Indian demographic makes up the single largest group of people in the region, accounting for a large fraction of the population. That makes it the largest diaspora segment to nurture dreams, and work to achieve them,” said MA Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group Chairman, in his comments in the book.

“Our aim is to continue to raise the bar in corporate profiling. The Super 100 series is a culmination of our resolve to capture the stories of inspirational leaders in the region and we vow to continue in this pursuit. Our association with Gulf News, the largest English-language publisher in this region, is a step in that direction to extend the reach and visibility of the series,” says Biju Ninan, editor and publisher of GrayMatter.