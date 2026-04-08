Global investors turn to rare diamonds as Middle East tensions fuel market uncertainty

The financial strategies of wealthy families and investors have evolved significantly in response to rising geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and ongoing financial instability. As markets exhibit increasing volatility, investors are actively seeking ways to protect capital and ensure long-term financial security.

In this environment, there has been a renewed focus on tangible assets — assets with physical presence and intrinsic value. Rare diamonds have emerged as a leading choice among experienced investors, offering a unique combination of portability, scarcity, and independence from traditional financial systems.

Unlike stocks or financial instruments, rare diamonds represent a tangible store of value. They can be physically held, transferred, and privately owned, without reliance on banks or intermediaries. This independence makes them particularly attractive during periods of uncertainty, when confidence in financial institutions may decline.

Market experts emphasise that the appeal of rare diamonds lies in their rarity and global demand. Natural fancy colour diamonds are formed over millions of years, with only a limited number of exceptional stones ever reaching the market. This scarcity has created a highly specialised investment category, attracting collectors, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

A growing centre for diamond trading is Dubai, which has become an increasingly important hub for international transactions. The expansion of global trade networks has improved access to premium stones, while firms such as NAM – Novel Asset Management play a key role in sourcing and structuring curated investment opportunities.

Historical data further strengthens this positioning. Over the past two decades and more, rare diamonds have demonstrated consistent average annual appreciation of approximately 8 per cent, reflecting both value stability and long-term growth potential. This track record reinforces their role as a reliable store of wealth across economic cycles.

In addition, liquidity in this segment has proven effective over time. Rare diamonds are regularly sold through leading global auction houses such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s, where investors not only experience a unique and prestigious sales process, but have also realised significant returns after typical holding periods of 3-5 years, widely considered optimal in this market.

“In times of global uncertainty, investors are increasingly turning to tangible assets that offer intrinsic value, long-term stability, and independence from traditional financial systems,” said Eliad Cohen, Co-founder & CIO (Chief Investment Officer) of NAM – Novel Asset Management. “Rare diamonds stand out due to their scarcity, portability, and proven performance over time. However, successful investment in this space depends not only on selecting the right assets, but also on having the right professional guidance throughout the entire lifecycle — from defining a precise investment strategy, through acquisition, and ultimately to the realisation process.

“The ability to effectively exit an investment, often through leading global auction houses such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s, is a critical component in achieving strong returns. With over 30 years of experience, we at NAM provide our clients with end-to-end support, leveraging deep market expertise and global networks to maximise the probability of a successful investment outcome.”

As global instability continues to influence investment decisions, rare diamonds are increasingly viewed not only as symbols of luxury but also as a sophisticated and tangible solution for long-term wealth preservation.