Dubai: Over 4,500 companies and 100,000-plus guests are expected to attend Gitex Global 2022 when it takes places in Dubai during October 10-14.
Spread across 26 halls and two million sq ft, the event at Dubai World Trade Centre will feature 1,400 new exhibitors as it showcases ground-breaking applications in the metaverse, AI, Web 3.0, blockchain, 6G, cloud computing, fintech, and big data.
“As the curious audience attempts to make sense of the real versus virtual world we are creating, Gitex Global takes the helm in partnering with global tech leaders to empower, enlighten and enthuse everyone on the metamorphosis of the digital economy,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre.
“Gitex Global will cut through the hype and emotions, gathering the best minds in all businesses around the world to debate, challenge and rationalise the impact of this tech fusion on society and our future. This is Gitex 3.0.”
The event will also see the participation of 250 government entities and 800-plus start-ups.