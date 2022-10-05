Riyadh: Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 117th meeting of the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the aim of discussing the progress of work on GCC economic integration, as well as a number of topics related to the Customs Union and the GCC Common Market.

The UAE delegation included Ahmad Abdullah Bin Lahej Alfalasi, Director-General of the Federal Customs Authority; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the Ministry of Finance; Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Finance; and Hamad Al Zaabi, Director of the Office of the Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The Ministers of Finance of the GCC countries, and the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, were also in attendance.

Al Hussaini highlighted the UAE's keenness to bolster cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in topics related to the GCC economic integration.

"The periodic meetings held by the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee serve as a vital platform to deliberate the challenges facing the economic sectors in the GCC countries and work to achieve GCC economic integration, to meet the aspirations of the GCC leaders and their peoples,â he said.

The meeting sought to discuss the outcomes of the 79th meeting of the Governors of Central Banks of the GCC and the outcomes of the 11th meeting of Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Administrations in GCC States.

It also deliberated the outcomes of 29th meeting of the GCC Customs Union Authority, and the results of the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the GCC Customs Union Authority.

GCC customs union, common market discussed

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the report of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the remaining steps for establishing the Customs Union, as well as the full implementation of the tracks of the GCC Common Market according to a specific timeline before the end of 2024.

That, in addition to the results of the 36th meeting of the GCC Common Market Committee and the results of the fourth meeting of the small group of ministries of finance to discuss the G20 Finance Track initiatives.

Linking payment systems

During the meeting, the Ministers of Finance also reviewed the updates on signing the agreement to link the payment systems of the GCC countries, and the programme related to achieving economic unity among the GCC countries by 2025.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the finance ministers and central bank governors of the GCC countries met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the meeting, Al Hussaini previewed the UAE's Economic Policy, COVID-19 strategy, initiatives, plans and recovery, and provided an overview of climate change and energy security, partnerships between the public and private sector, and the UAE's progress in achieving gender equality.

"This meeting is particularly important to discuss ways and find solutions to face global challenges, such as high inflation, tightening of global economic conditions, away from quantitative easing,â he stated.

On the UAEâS Economic Policy, COVID-19 strategy, initiatives, plans and recovery, he noted that the global economy remains fragile and must rise above several challenges. The disrupted global supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and high energy prices have pushed global inflation to historical levels, hence exacerbating vulnerabilities in emerging and developing economies. Furthermore, he mentioned that international coordination is needed to mitigate current risks, impacts and reduce global imbalances."

Al Hussaini added, "The UAE Government spared no effort to weather the impact of COVID-19 through various economic support schemes catering to corporates, SMEs, and financial institutions. Moreover, Post COVID-19 plans and initiatives have been introduced to expedite recovery."

Al Hussaini also pointed that in June 2022, the UAE introduced an inflation-targeted support programme to selected individuals affected from the rising in costs, in order to improve their quality of life in light of the high prices and inflation around the world.

He also mentioned that the UAE Cabinet approved the issuance of up to Dh45 billion in local debt with the main objective of establishing an AED denominated yield curve, in order to diversify sources of funding.

Climate change, energy security

On climate change and energy security, Al Hussaini highlighted that the UAE's efforts in the field of energy aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable and modern energy services. This is in addition to increasing substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix and double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency. His Excellency also reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support international efforts to mitigate climate change.

Al Hussaini explained that partnerships, particularly between the public and private sector, remain essential to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. H.E. also noted that enhancing the role of the private sector in driving growth, creating jobs, and diversifying economy has been a priority for the UAE in the past few years.

On UAE Gender Balance Strategy, He indicated that the UAE has made enormous progress in achieving gender equality and reducing the gender gap across all levels. The UAE was ranked 1st regionally and 18th globally in the Gender Inequality Index (GII) of the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Report 2020.

"We are keen to enhance the leading role of Emirati women in the country's inclusive growth as women are integral to our strategic and developmental agenda. Achieving sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity is only possible because of womenâ's participation in the workforce," Al Hussaini said.