Gate Hills Technology: Building the Gulf’s first domain registration marketplace

The UAE’s digital economy is entering a new era with Gate Hills Technology, a Dubai-based company, which has achieved a milestone that places it among the most trusted internet providers worldwide. The company has secured official accreditation from ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), Nominet UK, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the UAE.

This triple accreditation confirms GateHills (IANA ID 4550) as one of the very few registrars globally — and the only one in the Gulf — capable of directly managing domain registrations across .ae, .uk, .com, .net, .org, and over 450 other tld extensions. With nearly 30,000 domains already under management, GateHills is not only consolidating its presence in the UAE but also emerging as a significant force in the global registrar market.

.AE domains: Cornerstone of UAE’s digital identity

The .ae domain is more than just a country-code extension; it represents the UAE’s commitment to building a trusted and credible digital ecosystem. As businesses shift online, owning a.ae domain ensures credibility with local customers who prefer UAE-based websites; regulatory trust under TDRA’s supervision; compliance with local laws and standards for online activity; and enhanced visibility in the UAE’s fast-growing digital economy.