Gate Hills Technology: Building the Gulf’s first domain registration marketplace

Triple-accredited GateHills manages registrations across .ae, .com, .net, .org and more
The UAE’s digital economy is entering a new era with Gate Hills Technology, a Dubai-based company, which has achieved a milestone that places it among the most trusted internet providers worldwide. The company has secured official accreditation from ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), Nominet UK, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the UAE.
This triple accreditation confirms GateHills (IANA ID 4550) as one of the very few registrars globally — and the only one in the Gulf — capable of directly managing domain registrations across .ae, .uk, .com, .net, .org, and over 450 other tld extensions. With nearly 30,000 domains already under management, GateHills is not only consolidating its presence in the UAE but also emerging as a significant force in the global registrar market.
The .ae domain is more than just a country-code extension; it represents the UAE’s commitment to building a trusted and credible digital ecosystem. As businesses shift online, owning a.ae domain ensures credibility with local customers who prefer UAE-based websites; regulatory trust under TDRA’s supervision; compliance with local laws and standards for online activity; and enhanced visibility in the UAE’s fast-growing digital economy.
GateHills distinguishes itself by creating the first one-stop domain marketplace in the Gulf, offering services that go far beyond simple domain registrations.
For individual customers, the marketplace provides easy access to buy domains, hosting, professional email, SSL certificates, and website security at competitive prices, all backed by reliable infrastructure.
For resellers, agencies, and hosting providers, GateHills offers wholesale pricing, instant provisioning, and bulk domain management tools, empowering digital professionals to scale their businesses efficiently.
This dual approach makes it a unique player: a retail-friendly platform for entrepreneurs and SMEs, and at the same time a wholesale powerhouse through its dedicated division DotStrar.com
What sets GateHills further apart is its proprietary software platform, built in-house and constantly evolving. Unlike competitors relying on third-party systems, GateHills invests heavily in its Research & Development department, which introduces new features every single day.
For the casual customer registering one or two domains, the platform ensures simplicity, speed, and ease of use. For the agency managing thousands of domains, it guarantees security, scalability, and structured data organization.
This continuous innovation reflects the company’s vision of the future: a platform that adapts dynamically to the diverse needs of customers, combining simplicity, security, and operational excellence.
One of the most frequent criticisms of domain providers is slow and impersonal customer service. Many companies claim 24/7 support but only provide ticketing systems that may take days to respond.
GateHills changes the game by offering true real-time support. Customers can connect instantly via live chat, WhatsApp and direct phone calls.
Support is multilingual (English and Arabic) and available 24/7, ensuring issues are resolved on the spot, not after long delays.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.